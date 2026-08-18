WWE NXT is scheduled to premiere this evening on The CW from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Advertised for the Tuesday, August 18, 2026 episode are the following matches, appearances and segments:

* Kendal Grey and Wren Sinclair vs. Kelani Jordan and Kali Armstrong

* Shiloh Hill vs. Jackson Drake

* Nattie vs. Thea Hail

* Lucien Price vs. Lexis King (c) for the Men’s Speed Championship

* EK Prosper vs. Romeo Moreno vs. Tristan Angels vs. La Parka in a AAA Cruiserweight Championship No. 1 Contender’s Fatal 4-Way Match

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for complete WWE NXT Results.