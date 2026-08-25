WWE NXT is scheduled to premiere this evening on The CW from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Advertised for the Tuesday, August 25, 2026 episode are the following matches, appearances and segments:

* AAA World Cruiserweight Championship: Rey Fenix (c) vs. E.K. Prosper

* Weaponized Steel Cage Match: Saquon Shugars vs. Dion Lennox

* Kali Armstrong vs. ZARIA (If Armstrong wins, she gets added to the title unification match at Heatwave)

* Sean Legacy, Noam Dar, Romeo Morena, & Dorian Van Dux vs. BirthRight (Lexis King, Uriah Connors, Stacks Lorenzo, & Charlie Dempsey)

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for complete WWE NXT Results.