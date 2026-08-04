WWE is live tonight.

Scheduled to premiere live this evening on The CW Network is the latest weekly episode of WWE NXT from Casey’s Center in Orlando, Florida.

Advertised for the Tuesday, August 4, 2026 episode are the following appearances and segments:

* NXT Women’s Championship — NXT Underground Match: Kendal Grey (c) vs. Lola Vice

* Keanu Carver vs. E.K. Prosper

* Jaida Parker & Thea Hail vs. Karmen Petrovic & Nikkita Lyons (w/ Nattie)

* NXT Tag Team Championship: Vanity Project (Brad Baylor & Ricky Smokes) vs. Tavion Heights & Myles Borne)

* WWE Women’s Speed Championship: Wren Sinclair (c) vs. ZARIA

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for complete WWE NXT Results.