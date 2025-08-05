WWE NXT is back tonight.

This week’s episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network premieres live at 8/7c from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the Tuesday, August 5, 2025 episode:

* Nia Jax vs. Thea Hail

* Myles Borne vs. Lexis King

* Blake Monroe vs. Kelani Jordan

* Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo vs. Yoshiki Inamura

* Sol Ruca (c) vs. Tatum Paxley (Women’s North American Title)

* Hank & Tank (c) vs. Kale Dixon & Uriah Connors (Tag-Team Titles)