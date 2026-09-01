WWE NXT is scheduled to premiere this evening on The CW from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Advertised for the Tuesday, September 1, 2026 show are the following matches and appearances:

* NXT Champion Grayson Waller to appear

* NXT Women’s Champion Kelani Jordan to appear

* Kam Hendrix vs. Mason Rook

* Shiloh Hill vs. NARAKU

* Nikkita Lyons vs. Thea Hail

* Noam Dar & Romeo Moreno vs. Sean Legacy & Dorian Van Dux

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE NXT Results.