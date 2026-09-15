WWE NXT is scheduled to premiere this evening on The CW Network from Orlando, Florida.

Advertised for the Tuesday, September 15, 2026 show are the following matches:

* Mason Rook vs. Tony D’Angelo vs. Saquon Shugars in a Triple Threat for a shot at the NXT Championship

* Sean Legacy and Dorian Van Dux vs. Osiris Griffin and Cutler James

* Kali Armstrong vs. Lizzy Rain

* Myles Borne will issue a public apology to Tavion Heights

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE NXT Results coverage.