WWE NXT returns tonight.

The show emanates from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, airing live at 8/7c via The CW Network.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the August 2, 2025 show:

* Lash Legend vs. Jaida Parker

* WWE Speed Women’s Championship Tournament: Candice LeRae vs. Xia Brookside

* Oba Femi, Ricky Saints, Hank Walker & Tank Ledger vs. Dion Lennox, Osiris Griffin, Cutler James & Saquon Shugars

