WWE NXT is scheduled to premiere this evening on The CW from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Advertised for the Tuesday, September 22, 2026 show are the following matches:

* La Catalina & Thea Hail vs. Kelani Jordan & Zaria

* 2026 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic First Round Match: Teams TBA

* Zilla Fatu, Sean Legacy & Dorian Van Dux vs. Birth Right (Lexis King, Channing Lorenzo & Uriah Connors)

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE NXT Results coverage.