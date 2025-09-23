The road to WWE NXT No Mercy continues tonight in “The Sunshine State.”

WWE NXT returns at 8/7c this evening, live from the WWE Performance Center in Orland, Florida as the “go-home show” for Saturday’s WWE NXT No Mercy 2025 special event.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the September 23, 2025 episode:

* NASCAR’s Cole Custer, Sam Mayer to appear

* Lexis King vs. Myles Borne (Lights Out Match)

* Candice LeRae vs. Lainey Reid (WWE Speed Women’s Title No. 1 Contender)

* Trick Williams (c) vs. Oba Femi (c) (TNA vs. NXT World Title ‘Winner Take All’)

