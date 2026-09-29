WWE NXT is back tonight.

WWE NXT is scheduled to take place this evening at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, airing live at 8/7c on The CW Network.

Advertised for the Saturday, September 29, 2026 show are the following matches:

* NXT Championship Match: Grayson Waller vs. Mason Rook

* NXT Women’s North American Championship Match: Zaria vs. Thea Hail

* Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament first-round match: Nathan Frazer and Axiom vs. Osiris Griffin and Cutler James

* Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament first-round match: Channing Lorenzo and Uriah Connors vs. Mini Vikingo and Chaz “Starboy” Hall

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE NXT Results coverage.