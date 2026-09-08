WWE NXT is scheduled to premiere this evening on The CW from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Advertised for the Tuesday, September 8, 2026 show are the following matches:

* Tony D’Angelo, Mason Rook, and Saquon Shugars vs. EK Prosper, Cruz Montana, and Keanu Carver

* NXT Women’s Championship: Kelani Jordan (c) vs. Jaida Parker

* NXT North American Championship: Jackson Drake (c) vs. Tavion Heights

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE NXT Results coverage.