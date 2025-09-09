WWE NXT returns tonight.

The weekly two hour show emanates from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida tonight at 8/7c on The CW Network.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into tonight’s show:

* Je’Von Evans vs. Josh Briggs

* Flag Match: Ethan Page vs. Tavion Heights

* Trick Williams says he’ll see DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa)

* WWE Speed Women’s Title Number One Contenders Tournament: Faby Apache vs. Lainey Reid

* NXT Tag Team Championship: DarkState (Dion Lennox & Osiris Griffin) vs. Hank And Tank (Hank Walker & Tank Ledger)

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Shot – Elimination Match: Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and/or Jazmyn Nyx) vs. The Culling (Tatum Paxley & Izzi Dame) vs. ZaRuca (Sol Ruca & Zaria)

