WWE NXT returns tonight.
The weekly two hour show emanates from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida tonight at 8/7c on The CW Network.
Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into tonight’s show:
* Je’Von Evans vs. Josh Briggs
* Flag Match: Ethan Page vs. Tavion Heights
* Trick Williams says he’ll see DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa)
* WWE Speed Women’s Title Number One Contenders Tournament: Faby Apache vs. Lainey Reid
* NXT Tag Team Championship: DarkState (Dion Lennox & Osiris Griffin) vs. Hank And Tank (Hank Walker & Tank Ledger)
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Shot – Elimination Match: Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and/or Jazmyn Nyx) vs. The Culling (Tatum Paxley & Izzi Dame) vs. ZaRuca (Sol Ruca & Zaria)
Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE NXT results coverage.