WWE NXT hits the road this week!

The show emanates from “The City of Brotherly Love” this evening, live at 8/7c on The CW Network from The Met Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the August 19, 2025 episode:

* Yoshiki Inamura vs. Josh Briggs (Philly Street Fight Opener)

* Trick Williams vs. Je’Von Evans (NXT Title Eliminator)

* Fatal Influence vs. The Elegance Brand (Special Referee: Masha Slamovich)

* Ricky Saints vs. Jasper Troy

* Jordynne Grace, Blake Monroe go face-to-face

* Chelsea Green, Ethan Page offer a ‘Peace Treaty’ to Tavion Heights & Tyra Mae Steel

