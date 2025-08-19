WWE NXT hits the road this week!
The show emanates from “The City of Brotherly Love” this evening, live at 8/7c on The CW Network from The Met Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the August 19, 2025 episode:
* Yoshiki Inamura vs. Josh Briggs (Philly Street Fight Opener)
* Trick Williams vs. Je’Von Evans (NXT Title Eliminator)
* Fatal Influence vs. The Elegance Brand (Special Referee: Masha Slamovich)
* Ricky Saints vs. Jasper Troy
* Jordynne Grace, Blake Monroe go face-to-face
* Chelsea Green, Ethan Page offer a ‘Peace Treaty’ to Tavion Heights & Tyra Mae Steel
