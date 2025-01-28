WWE NXT returns tonight, live at 8/7c from Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia.

Scheduled for the show are a pair of title matches, including the main roster WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships being put on-the-line against a NXT duo, as well as a special edition of The Grayson Waller Effect with the new Raw Superstar.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the January 28, 2025 episode of the weekly two-hour NXT on CW prime time program:

* Fallon Henley (c) vs. Shotzi (NXT Women’s North American Title)

* Bianca Belair & Naomi (c) vs. Meta Girls (WWE Women’s Tag Titles)

* Grayson Waller Effect with Oba Femi

* Trick Williams vs. Wes Lee

* Giulia & Bayley vs. Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE NXT results from Atlanta, GA.