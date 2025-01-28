WWE NXT returns tonight, live at 8/7c from Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia.
Scheduled for the show are a pair of title matches, including the main roster WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships being put on-the-line against a NXT duo, as well as a special edition of The Grayson Waller Effect with the new Raw Superstar.
Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the January 28, 2025 episode of the weekly two-hour NXT on CW prime time program:
* Fallon Henley (c) vs. Shotzi (NXT Women’s North American Title)
* Bianca Belair & Naomi (c) vs. Meta Girls (WWE Women’s Tag Titles)
* Grayson Waller Effect with Oba Femi
* Trick Williams vs. Wes Lee
* Giulia & Bayley vs. Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade
