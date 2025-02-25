The road to WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2025 continues tonight in “CINCY.”

WWE NXT returns live tonight at 8/7c on The CW Network from Cincinnati, Ohio.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the February 25, 2025 episode of NXT on CW:

* The Hardys vs. No Quarter Catch Crew

* Moose (c) vs. Lexis King (TNA X-Division Title)

* Ricky Saints & Je’Von Evans vs. Wes Lee & Ethan Page

* Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Karmen Petrovic (NXT Women’s North American Title)

