WWE NXT is on the road this week!

WWE NXT goes down live this evening at 8/7c from the 713 Music Hall in Houston, Texas.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the July 22, 2025 episode:

* Ricky Saints vs. Jasper Troy

* Blake Monroe vs. Wren Sinclair

* The Undertaker confronts Trick Williams

* TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella appears

* NXT Title: Yoshiki Inamura vs. Josh Briggs vs. Oba Femi (c)

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE NXT results coverage.