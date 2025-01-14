WWE NXT returns tonight.

Scheduled to premiere at 8/7c on The CW Network, this week’s episode of WWE NXT goes down from the Capitol Wrestling Center in the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the Tuesday, January 14, 2025 episode of the weekly two-hour NXT on CW prime time program:

* Nathan Frazer & Axiom (c) vs. OTM (NXT Tag Titles)

* Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend vs. Unholy Union (Women’s Tag Title Eliminator)

* Shotzi vs. Stephanie Vaquer (Women’s North American Title Eliminator)

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE NXT results coverage from Orlando, FL.