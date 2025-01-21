WWE NXT returns tonight.

The weekly two-hour NXT on The CW Network program premieres tonight at 8/7c from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the Tuesday, January 21, 2025 episode of the show:

* Oba Femi (c) vs. Eddy Thorpe (NXT Championship)

* Tony D’Angelo (c) vs. Ridge Holland (NXT North American Championship)

