WWE NXT returns tonight.
The weekly two-hour NXT on The CW Network program premieres tonight at 8/7c from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.
Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the Tuesday, January 21, 2025 episode of the show:
* Oba Femi (c) vs. Eddy Thorpe (NXT Championship)
* Tony D’Angelo (c) vs. Ridge Holland (NXT North American Championship)
