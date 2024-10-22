The road to WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2024 continues tonight.
WWE NXT returns at 8/7c on The CW Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida, WWE has announced four matches and a few segments for the show.
Featured below is the advertised lineup for the October 22 episode of NXT on CW:
* Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend vs. Damage CTRL
* Fatal Influence vs. Stephanie Vaquer & Giulia
* NASCAR Xfinity Series Champion Cole Custer to appear
* Oba Femi vs. Luca Crusifino
* Trick Williams and Ethan Page speak ahead of Halloween Havoc
* Jaida Parker vs. Tatum Paxley
Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE NXT results coverage from Orlando, FL.
