The fallout from WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2024 goes down tonight.

WWE returns with this week’s episode of NXT on CW at 8/7c this evening from the Capitol Wrestling Center in the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the October 29 episode of the show:

* ZARIA’s in-ring debut

* Wendy Choo vs. Tatum Paxley (Casket Match)

* Charlie Dempsey vs. Lexis King w/ William Regal (Heritage Cup)

* Fraxiom vs. Je’Von Evans & Cedric Alexander (Tag Titles)

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE NXT results coverage.