The fallout from WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2024 goes down tonight.
WWE returns with this week’s episode of NXT on CW at 8/7c this evening from the Capitol Wrestling Center in the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.
Featured below is the advertised lineup for the October 29 episode of the show:
* ZARIA’s in-ring debut
* Wendy Choo vs. Tatum Paxley (Casket Match)
* Charlie Dempsey vs. Lexis King w/ William Regal (Heritage Cup)
* Fraxiom vs. Je’Von Evans & Cedric Alexander (Tag Titles)
Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE NXT results coverage.
