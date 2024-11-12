WWE NXT returns tonight!

WWE returns to the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida for this week’s episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network.

On tap for the November 12 episode of NXT on CW, which kicks off at 8/7c live on USA Network, are the following matches and segments:

* Trick Williams to speak

* Adriana Rizzo vs. Nikkita Lyons

* Ava meeting with NXT tag teams

* Iron Survivor Qualifier: Sol Ruca vs. Cora Jade

* Iron Survivor Qualifier: Wes Lee vs. Cedric Alexander

* Stephanie Vaquer & Giulia vs. Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend

* NXT Women’s North American Title: Fallon Henley vs. Kelani Jordan

