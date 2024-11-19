The road to WWE NXT Deadline 2024 continues tonight in “The Sunshine State.”
WWE NXT returns this evening at 8/7c on The CW Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.
Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the November 19 episode of the weekly two-hour NXT on CW prime time Tuesday night program:
* Tony D’Angelo vs. Brooks Jensen
* Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne, & Jazmyn Nyx) to speak
* Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match: ZARIA vs. Wren Sinclair
* Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match: Jaida Parker vs. Stephanie Vaquer
* Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match: Nathan Frazer vs. Eddy Thorpe
* NXT Title #1 Contender: Chase U Splits With Loss: Andre Chase vs. RIdge Holland
* Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis & Karmen Petrovic vs. Dion Lennox & Brinley Reece
Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE NXT results coverage from Orlando, FL.