The road to WWE NXT Deadline 2024 continues tonight in “The Sunshine State.”

WWE NXT returns this evening at 8/7c on The CW Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the November 19 episode of the weekly two-hour NXT on CW prime time Tuesday night program:

* Tony D’Angelo vs. Brooks Jensen

* Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne, & Jazmyn Nyx) to speak

* Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match: ZARIA vs. Wren Sinclair

* Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match: Jaida Parker vs. Stephanie Vaquer

* Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match: Nathan Frazer vs. Eddy Thorpe

* NXT Title #1 Contender: Chase U Splits With Loss: Andre Chase vs. RIdge Holland

* Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis & Karmen Petrovic vs. Dion Lennox & Brinley Reece

