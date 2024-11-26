The road to WWE NXT Deadline 2024 continues tonight in “The Sunshine State.”
WWE NXT on The CW Network returns tonight at 8/7c from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.
Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the November 26 episode of the show:
* NXT North American Championship: Tony D’Angelo (c) vs. Shawn Spears
* NXT Women’s North American Championship: Fallon Henley (c) vs. Tatum Paxley
* Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match: Ethan Page vs. Axiom
* Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match: Giulia vs. Kelani Jordan
Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE NXT results coverage.
