The road to WWE NXT Deadline 2024 continues tonight in “The Sunshine State.”

WWE NXT on The CW Network returns tonight at 8/7c from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the November 26 episode of the show:

* NXT North American Championship: Tony D’Angelo (c) vs. Shawn Spears

* NXT Women’s North American Championship: Fallon Henley (c) vs. Tatum Paxley

* Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match: Ethan Page vs. Axiom

* Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match: Giulia vs. Kelani Jordan

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE NXT results coverage.