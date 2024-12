The fallout from WWE NXT Deadline 2024 goes down tonight.

WWE NXT on The CW Network returns live tonight at 8/7c from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the December 10 episode of the weekly two-hour prime time Tuesday night program:

* Je’Von Evans vs. Wes Lee

* Oba Femi addresses the NXT Universe

* Tatum Paxley & Gigi Dolin vs. Jacy Jayne & Jazmyn Nyx

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE NXT results coverage.