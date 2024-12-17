WWE NXT returns tonight with a jam-packed lineup.

The company returns to the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL. tonight at 8/7c on The CW Network with a show headlined by two championship main events.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the December 17 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network:

* NXT Championship: Trick Williams (c) vs. Eddy Thorpe

* NXT Tag Team Championship: Nathan Frazer & Axiom (c) vs. Gallus

* Oba Femi vs. Axiom

* Zaria & Sol Ruca vs. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson

* Jaida Parker vs. Wren Sinclair

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE NXT results coverage from Orlando, FL.