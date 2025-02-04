The road to WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2025 continues tonight.
WWE NXT returns on The CW Network at 8/7c this evening from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.
Featured below is the advertised lineup for the February 4, 2025 episode of the weekly two-hour NXT on CW show:
* Stacks vs. Ridge Holland
* Jacy Jayne vs. Stephanie Vaquer
* Karmen Petrovic vs. Kelani Jordan
* Oba Femi & Trick Williams vs. A-Town Down Under
* Vengeance Day Summit with Giulia, Bayley & Roxanne Perez
Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE NXT results coverage.
TOMORROW on #WWENXT
👊 @_trickwilliams & @Obaofwwe team up to take on A-Town Down Under
👀 NXT Women's Championship #VengeanceDay Summit
📺 8/7c on @TheCW pic.twitter.com/T6jSrGl399
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 3, 2025
TOMORROW on #WWENXT
😤 @kelani_wwe battles it out with @karmen_wwe
😈 @Steph_Vaquer goes one-on-one with @jacyjaynewwe
🤌 @Stacks_WWE squares off with @RidgeWWE
📺 8/7c on @TheCW pic.twitter.com/cq5whrj5BK
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 3, 2025