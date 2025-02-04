The road to WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2025 continues tonight.

WWE NXT returns on The CW Network at 8/7c this evening from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the February 4, 2025 episode of the weekly two-hour NXT on CW show:

* Stacks vs. Ridge Holland

* Jacy Jayne vs. Stephanie Vaquer

* Karmen Petrovic vs. Kelani Jordan

* Oba Femi & Trick Williams vs. A-Town Down Under

* Vengeance Day Summit with Giulia, Bayley & Roxanne Perez

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE NXT results coverage.