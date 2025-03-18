The road to WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2025 continues tonight in “The Sunshine State.”

WWE NXT returns tonight, live at 8/7c on The CW Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the March 18, 2025 post-WWE NXT Roadblock episode of the weekly two-hour NXT on CW prime time program:

* Ricky Saints vs. Ridge Holland

* Trick Williams vs. Eddy Thorpe (NXT Underground)

* Chelsea Green (c) vs. Sol Ruca (WWE Women’s U.S. Title)

* The Family (Channing Lorenzo, Adriana Rizzo & Luca Crusifino) vs. The Culling (Brooks Jensen, Izzi Dame & Niko Vance)

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE NXT results coverage.