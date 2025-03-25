The road to WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2025 continues tonight in “The Sunshine State.”

WWE NXT returns at 8/7c this evening on The CW Network, live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the Tuesday, March 25, 2025 episode of the weekly two-hour NXT on CW prime time program:

* Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Jaida Parker (NXT Women’s Title)

* Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Fallon Henley (NXT Women’s North American Title)

* Lexis King (c) vs. Je’Von Evans (NXT Heritage Cup)

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE NXT results coverage.