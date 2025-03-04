The road to WWE NXT Stand & Deliver continues tonight in “The Sunshine State.”
WWE NXT returns live tonight at 8/7c on The CW Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.
Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the March 4, 2025 episode:
* The Hardy Boyz to appear
* Kelani Jordan vs. Jaida Parker
* Chelsea Green & Piper Niven vs. Sol Ruca & Zaria
* NXT North American Championship: Tony D’Angelo (c) vs. Shawn Spears
Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE NXT results coverage.
