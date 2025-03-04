The road to WWE NXT Stand & Deliver continues tonight in “The Sunshine State.”

WWE NXT returns live tonight at 8/7c on The CW Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the March 4, 2025 episode:

* The Hardy Boyz to appear

* Kelani Jordan vs. Jaida Parker

* Chelsea Green & Piper Niven vs. Sol Ruca & Zaria

* NXT North American Championship: Tony D’Angelo (c) vs. Shawn Spears

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE NXT results coverage.