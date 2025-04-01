The road to WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2025 continues tonight in “The Sunshine State.”

WWE NXT returns live at 8/7c this evening on The CW Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the Tuesday, April 1, 2025 episode of the weekly two-hour NXT on CW prime time program:

* Shawn Spears (c) vs. Ricky Saints (NXT North American Title)

* Trick Williams calls out NXT Champion Oba Femi

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE NXT results coverage.