The road to WWE NXT Battleground 2025 continues tonight in “The Sunshine State.”

WWE NXT returns live at 8/7c on The CW Network from the WWE Performance Center this evening in Orlando, Florida.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the Tuesday, April 29, 2025 episode:

* IYO SKY to appear

* Tony D’Angelo and Stacks’ confrontation

* WWE NXT North American Title: Ricky Saints (c) vs. Lexis King

* WWE NXT Tag Team Titles: Hank And Tank (c) vs. Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE NXT results coverage.