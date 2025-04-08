The road to WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2025 continues tonight in “The Sunshine State.”

WWE NXT returns at 8/7c this evening on The CW Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, with the second-to-last episode leading up to their WrestleMania 41 Weekend special event.

Advertised for the Tuesday, April 8, 2025 episode of NXT on CW is three members of Darkstate taking on the three-man team of Oba Femi, Trick Williams and Je’Von Evans, as well as Jordynne Grace vs. Jaida Parker in women’s singles action.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE NXT results coverage.

