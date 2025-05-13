The road to WWE NXT Battleground 2025 continues tonight in “The Sunshine State.”

WWE NXT returns live at 8/7c this evening on The CW Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the Tuesday, May 13, 2025 episode of the show:

* Wes Lee vs. Tony D’Angelo

* Oba Femi vs. Charlie Dempsey

* Joe Hendry and Trick Williams Contract Signing for TNA World Championship

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE NXT results coverage from Orlando, FL.