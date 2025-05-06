The road to WWE NXT Battleground 2025 continues tonight in “The Sunshine State.”

WWE NXT returns this evening at 8/7c on The CW Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the May 6, 2025 episode:

* Zaria vs. Kelani Jordan

* Joe Hendry, Hank Walker & Tank Ledger vs. DarkState

* WWE Women’s Title Eliminator: Giulia vs. Jordynne Grace

* NXT Championship Number One Contenders Match – 25-Man Battle Royal: Timothy Thatcher, Chris Island, Shiloh Hill, Ridge Holland, Sean Legacy, Brad Baylor, Ricky Smokes, Ethan Page, Josh Briggs, Yoshiki Inamura, Trick Williams, Niko Vance, Brooks Jensen, Shawn Spears, Je’Von Evans, Eddy Thorpe, Charlie Dempsey, Tavion Heights, Myles Borne, Lexis King, Wes Lee, Tyriek Igwe, Tyson Dupont to compete

