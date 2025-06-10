The road to WWE NXT Great American Bash 2025 continues tonight.
WWE NXT returns live at 8/7c this evening on The CW Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.
Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the June 10, 2025 episode:
* NXT World Title: Oba Femi (c) vs. Jasper Troy
* NXT North American Title: Ethan Page (c) vs. Sean Legacy
* Tony D’Angelo & Luca Crusifino vs. Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe
* Niko Vance & Shawn Spears vs. Mystery Opponents
