The road to WWE NXT Great American Bash 2025 continues tonight.

WWE NXT returns live at 8/7c this evening on The CW Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the June 10, 2025 episode:

* NXT World Title: Oba Femi (c) vs. Jasper Troy

* NXT North American Title: Ethan Page (c) vs. Sean Legacy

* Tony D’Angelo & Luca Crusifino vs. Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe

* Niko Vance & Shawn Spears vs. Mystery Opponents

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE NXT results coverage.