The road to WWE Evolution 2025 continues tonight in “The Sunshine State.”

WWE NXT returns live at 8/7c this evening on The CW Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the June 17, 2025 episode:

* Blake Monroe (Mariah May) signs NXT contract

* Zaria vs. Izzi Dame (Evolution Eliminator Match)

* Thea Hail vs. Jaida Parker (Evolution Eliminator Match)

* Lola Vice vs. Jordynne Grace (Evolution Eliminator Match)

* Lash Legend vs. Kelani Jordan (Evolution Eliminator Match)

* Trick Williams, AJ Francis & Rich Swann vs. Elijah, Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE NXT results coverage.

