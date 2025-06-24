The road to WWE Evolution 2025 continues tonight in “The Sunshine State.”
WWE NXT is back live this evening at 8/7c on The CW Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.
Featured below is the advertised lineup for the Tuesday, June 24, 2025 episode:
* TNA World Championship: Trick Williams (c) vs. Josh Briggs
* NXT Heritage Cup: Tony D’Angelo vs. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo
* NXT Women’s No. 1 Contender For WWE Evolution: Lash Legend vs. Izzi Dame vs. Jaida Parker vs. Jordynne Grace
Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE NXT results coverage.
.@_trickwilliams defends the @ThisIsTNA World Championship against Josh Briggs THIS TUESDAY on #WWENXT!
📺 8ET/7CT on @TheCW pic.twitter.com/0zL1hkdRsm
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 23, 2025
Who will punch their ticket to #WWEEvolution when these 4️⃣ Superstars go to battle in a Fatal 4-Way Match TOMORROW on #WWENXT?
📺 8ET/7CT on @TheCW pic.twitter.com/P1Zca3wXpm
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 23, 2025