The road to WWE Evolution 2025 continues tonight in “The Sunshine State.”

WWE NXT is back live this evening at 8/7c on The CW Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the Tuesday, June 24, 2025 episode:

* TNA World Championship: Trick Williams (c) vs. Josh Briggs

* NXT Heritage Cup: Tony D’Angelo vs. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo

* NXT Women’s No. 1 Contender For WWE Evolution: Lash Legend vs. Izzi Dame vs. Jaida Parker vs. Jordynne Grace

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE NXT results coverage.