The road to WWE NXT Heatwave 2024 continues tonight.

WWE NXT returns at 8/7c on the USA Network this evening, live from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.

On tap for the Tuesday, June 25, 2024 episode of the weekly two-hour NXT on USA prime time program is Trick Williams vs. Shawn Spears, Wes Lee vs. Joe Coffey, Sol Ruca vs. Arianna Grace, Tavion Heights vs. Damon Kemp, as well as Tony D’Angelo (c) vs. Nathan Frazer for the WWE NXT Heritage Cup Championship.

Also scheduled for the show is a No. 1 Contender Tag Team Turmoil match, where the winners will advance to challenge for the WWE NXT World Tag-Team Championships at the upcoming WWE NXT Heatwave 2024 premium live event at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on July 7 during WWE Money In The Bank 2024 Weekend.

Scheduled for the match are the following teams:

* Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

* Malik Blade & Edris Enofe

* Andre Chase & Duke Hudson

* Tyler Bate & Pete Dunne

* Angel & Berto

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE NXT results coverage from Orlando, FL.

Who will become the new No. 1 Contenders to the NXT Tag Titles when Tag Team Turmoil goes down THIS TUESDAY on #WWENXT? 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/cunbNLPWvO — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 24, 2024

.@TonyDangeloWWE puts his Heritage Cup on the line when he faces one-half of the NXT Tag Team Champions @WWEFrazer TOMORROW on #WWENXT! 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/NzxLRa9BnV — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 24, 2024

.@TavionHeights will look to prove himself to Charlie Dempsey and NQCC when he takes on @damonkempwwe THIS TUESDAY on #WWENXT! 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/3Ri3vgDv8V — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 22, 2024