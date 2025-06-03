WWE returns live tonight from “The Sunshine State.”

WWE NXT is scheduled to air live this evening at 8/7c on The CW Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the June 3, 2025 episode:

* TNA Champion Trick Williams vs. Mike Santana

* Myles Borne vs. Charlie Dempsey (NXT Heritage Cup Rules)

* DarkState vs. Chase U

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE NXT results coverage.