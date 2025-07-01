The road to WWE NXT: The Great American Bash continues tonight with a taped show from “The Sunshine State.”
Scheduled to premiere at 8/7c on The CW Network, WWE NXT emanates from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.
Featured below is the advertised lineup for the July 1, 2025 episode:
* Myles Borne vs Lexis King
* Joe Hendry vs Wes Lee
* Lainey Reid vs. Thea Hail
* Yoshiki Inamura vs Jasper Troy (NXT Title Eliminator)
* Izzi Dame & Tatum Paxley vs. Sol Ruca and Zaria
* NXT North American Champion Ethan Page and Ricky Saints to meet with General Manager Ava
For those interested, check out complete WWE NXT Spoilers For July 1 Episode Taped On June 24 In Orlando, FL. here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.
Who will become No. 1 Contender when @noah_yoshiki and @jaspertroywwe go head-to-head THIS TUESDAY on #WWENXT?
📺 8ET/7CT on @TheCW pic.twitter.com/agpbS3zKk4
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 29, 2025