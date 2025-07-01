The road to WWE NXT: The Great American Bash continues tonight with a taped show from “The Sunshine State.”

Scheduled to premiere at 8/7c on The CW Network, WWE NXT emanates from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the July 1, 2025 episode:

* Myles Borne vs Lexis King

* Joe Hendry vs Wes Lee

* Lainey Reid vs. Thea Hail

* Yoshiki Inamura vs Jasper Troy (NXT Title Eliminator)

* Izzi Dame & Tatum Paxley vs. Sol Ruca and Zaria

* NXT North American Champion Ethan Page and Ricky Saints to meet with General Manager Ava

For those interested, check out complete WWE NXT Spoilers For July 1 Episode Taped On June 24 In Orlando, FL. here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE NXT results coverage.