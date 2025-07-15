The fallout from WWE NXT: The Great American Bash goes down tonight.
WWE NXT returns at 8/7c on The CW Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida with the post-Great American Bash episode of the show.
Featured below is the advertised lineup for the July 15, 2025 episode:
* Tony D’Angelo vs. Channing Lorenzo vs. Luca Crusifino
* Trick Williams, Joe Hendry & Mike Santana vs. Darkstate
Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE NXT results coverage.
After a WILD weekend, you won't want to miss this week's @WWENXT! 😱
TOMORROW at 8/7c on The CW! pic.twitter.com/jezQCP63IM
— The CW Sports (@TheCW_Sports) July 14, 2025
.@_trickwilliams teaming with @joehendry and @Santana_Proud TOMORROW on NXT?!?
This is going to be interesting. 😅
📺 8ET/7CT on @TheCW pic.twitter.com/55J0cyeb0q
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 14, 2025
One last ride.
It's a Family Business Triple Threat Match TOMORROW on #WWENXT!
📺 8ET/7CT on @TheCW pic.twitter.com/hqJyI9aZeC
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 14, 2025