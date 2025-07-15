The fallout from WWE NXT: The Great American Bash goes down tonight.

WWE NXT returns at 8/7c on The CW Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida with the post-Great American Bash episode of the show.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the July 15, 2025 episode:

* Tony D’Angelo vs. Channing Lorenzo vs. Luca Crusifino

* Trick Williams, Joe Hendry & Mike Santana vs. Darkstate

