The road to WWE NXT Great American Bash 2024 continues tonight.

WWE NXT returns from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida, at 8/7c this evening on the USA Network.

On tap for tonight’s two-hour NXT on USA show is Oba Femi (c) vs. Duke Hudson for the NXT North American Championship, The OC (Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson & Michin) vs. OTM (Bronco Nima, Lucien Price & Jaida Parker) in six-person mixed tag-team action, as well as Tatum Paxley vs. Izzi Dame.

Also scheduled for the show this evening in Orlando is Gallus (Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey & Wolfgang) vs. The Rascalz (Wes Lee, Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) in six-man tag-team action featuring two talents from TNA Wrestling, as well as Brooks Jensen vs. Je’Von Evans.

