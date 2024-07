WWE NXT returns tonight.

On tap for the 7/23 episode is Brooks Jensen vs. Josh Briggs in a No Disqualification match, Oro Mensah vs. Ashante Adonis, as well as Eddy Thorpe vs. Lexis King.

Also scheduled is Thea Hail’s reaction to WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez, as well as Carlee Bright vs. Wren Sinclair in singles action.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE NXT results coverage from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.