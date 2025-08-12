WWE NXT returns tonight.
This week’s episode of WWE NXT goes down at 8/7c, live on The CW Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.
Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the August 12, 2025 episode:
* Lash Legend vs. Nia Jax
* Joe Hendry vs. Charlie Dempsey
* Fallon Henley & Jacy Jayne vs. Lola Vice & Kelani Jordan
* Oba Femi, Trick Williams, Je’Von Evans & Moose vs. DarkState
Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE NXT results coverage.
