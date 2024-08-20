The road to WWE NXT No Mercy 2024 continues tonight.

WWE NXT returns this evening at 8/7c on the USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the weekly two-hour prime time Tuesday night program:

* Wendy Choo vs. Lola Vice

* Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis vs. Dion Lennox

* Hank Walker & Tank Ledger vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

* NXT Title #1 Contender Match: Joe Hendry vs. Wes Lee vs. Pete Dunne

* Chase U (Ridge Holland & Andre Chase) celebrate winning NXT Tag Team Titles

* No Mercy Gauntlet Eliminator Match: Jaida Parker vs. Wren Sinclair vs. Adriana Rizzo vs. Karmen Petrovic vs. * Kendal Grey vs. Sol Ruca

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE NXT results coverage.