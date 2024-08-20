The road to WWE NXT No Mercy 2024 continues tonight.
WWE NXT returns this evening at 8/7c on the USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.
Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the weekly two-hour prime time Tuesday night program:
* Wendy Choo vs. Lola Vice
* Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis vs. Dion Lennox
* Hank Walker & Tank Ledger vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson
* NXT Title #1 Contender Match: Joe Hendry vs. Wes Lee vs. Pete Dunne
* Chase U (Ridge Holland & Andre Chase) celebrate winning NXT Tag Team Titles
* No Mercy Gauntlet Eliminator Match: Jaida Parker vs. Wren Sinclair vs. Adriana Rizzo vs. Karmen Petrovic vs. * Kendal Grey vs. Sol Ruca
Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE NXT results coverage.