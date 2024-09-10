WWE NXT returns tonight.

Scheduled for 8/7c as part of “WWE Week on USA Network” this evening, WWE NXT emanates live from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into tonight’s show:

* Giulia vs. Chelsea Green

* Ridge Holland vs. Duke Hudson

* Last Man Standing Match: Trick Williams vs. Pete Dunne

* NXT Heritage Cup Championship: Charlie Dempsey (c) vs. Je’Von Evans

* NXT Tag Team Championships: Super Sonic Duo (c) vs. The Street Profits

* TNA Knockouts Championship: Jordynne Grace (c) hosts an open challenge

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE NXT results coverage from Orlando, FL.