WWE NXT returns tonight.

The Tuesday, September 17, 2024 episode of WWE NXT goes down from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida at 8/7c on USA Network.

On tap for tonight’s two-hour NXT on USA program from the CWC is a rare appearance by CM Punk, Lola Vice vs. Jacy Jayne, Lyra Valkyria & Tatum Paxley vs. Wendy Choo & Rosemary, Eddy Thorpe vs. Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis, No Quarter Catch Crew (Myles Borne & Tavion Heights) vs. Je’Von Evans & Cedric Alexander, as well as Dion Lennox vs. Brooks Jensen.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE NXT results coverage from Orlando, FL.