WWE NXT returns tonight from “The Sunshine State.”

This week’s episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network airs live this evening at 8/7c from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Advertised for the Tuesday, February 3, 2026 episode of the weekly two hour primetime program are the following matches and segments:

* Tony D’Angelo explains his actions

* Elegance Brand (c) vs. Sol Ruca and Zaria (TNA Knockouts Tag Titles)

* Izzi Dame (c) vs. Lola Vice vs. Thea Hail (NXT Women’s North American Title)

* Ricky Saints vs. Shiloh Hill vs. Sean Legacy vs. Jackson Drake vs. Dion Lennox vs. Keanu Carver vs. Joe Hendry (NXT Title Ladder Match)

