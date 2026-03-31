The road to Stand and Deliver begins winding down tonight in “The Sunshine State.”

WWE NXT airs at 8/7c on The CW Network from the Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY.

Advertised for the Tuesday, March 31, 2026 episode:

* NXT Women’s Championship #1 Contenders Match: Lola Vice vs. Kendal Grey

* NXT Tag Team Championships #1 Contenders Match: Los Americanos vs. Birthright

* Mike Santana & OTM vs. DarkState

* Jasper Troy vs. Keanu Carver

Special Guest Referee: Josh Briggs.

* Jaida Parker vs. Kelani Jordan

* Tatum Paxley and Blake Monroe to meet face-to-face

* Contract signing for NXT Championship match at Stand & Deliver

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live WWE NXT Results coverage.