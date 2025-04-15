The road to WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2025 begins wrapping up tonight in “The Sunshine State.”

WWE NXT returns live this evening at 8/7c on The CW Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the Tuesday, April 15, 2025 episode of the show:

* NXT Women’s North American Championship Ladder Match qualifying matches continue

* NXT North American Championship #1 Contender: Lexis King vs. Ethan Page vs. Eddy Thorpe vs. Wes Lee

* NXT Tag Team Championship #1 Contender Gauntlet Match: Hank Walker & Tank Ledger vs. The Culling (Niko Vance & Brooks Jensen) vs. Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe vs. Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura vs. No Quarter Catch Crew (Myles Borne & Tavion Heights)

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE NXT results coverage.